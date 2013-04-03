© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

10 GHz BGA Socket for DDR4

Ironwood Electronics introduced a new high performance BGA socket for 0.5mm pitch BGA 253 pin DDR4.

The CG-BGA-5019 socket is designed for 8X13.5 mm package size and operates at bandwidth up to 10 GHz with less than 1dB of insertion loss. The socket is designed with easy open double latch lid with integrated compression mechanism. The contact resistance is typically 20 milliohms per pin. The socket connects all pins with 10 GHz bandwidth on all connections. The socket is mounted using supplied hardware on the target PCB with no soldering, and uses smallest footprint in the industry. The smallest footprint allows inductors, resistors and decoupling capacitors to be placed very close to the device for impedance tuning.



The CG-BGA-5019 sockets are constructed with high performance and low inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -35 C to +100 C. The pin self inductance is 0.11 nH and mutual inductance of 0.028 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.028 pF. Current capacity is 2 amps per pin.



Pricing for the CG-BGA-5019 is $851 at qty 1; with reduced pricing available depending on quantity required.