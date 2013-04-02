© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Sidense 1T-OTP NVM qualified on TSMC's BCD Process

Sidense's 1T-OTP macros for TSMC's 180nm BCD 1.8/5V/HV and G 1.8/5V processes have met all of TSMC's IP9000 Assessment program requirements.

Sidense OTP macros are fully qualified for -40°C to 150°C read and field-programmable operations to support applications such as automotive electronics that require reliable operation and long-life data retention in high-temperature environments.



Sidense has already licensed its Automotive Grade 1T-OTP macros to many top fabless semiconductor companies, who have designed the macros into a wide range of leading-edge products. Customers including Fairchild Semiconductor, MAZ Brandenburg, Shanghai Haier IC and ZMDI are using Sidense Automotive Grade OTP in a wide range of devices, including power-management ICs, sensors and microcontrollers for applications in automotive, industrial, mobile and consumer electronics.



"Our company is seeing an exciting and growing demand for 1T-OTP that supports power and HV processes," said Tom Schild, Sidense VP of Sales and Marketing. "We are helping many customers bring to market competitive new PMICs, sensors and other products by offering cost-effective and highly reliable NVM qualified for demanding, high-reliability, high-temperature environments, in addition to being ideal for power and cost-sensitive mobile applications."



Sidense Automotive Grade 1T-OTP macros completed full qualification for High-Temperature Operating Life (HTOL) at -40°C to 150°C and Data Retention Storage Life (DRSL) to 2000 hours at 150°C. This level of qualification was completed to support customers requiring devices to conform to AEC-Q100 Grade 0 specifications and provide data retention over the full operating temperature range, at full duty cycle, for more than 10 years.



Macros are available in a comprehensive range of off-the-shelf configurations supporting small densities of 256 bits for configuration and trim applications, up to 256 Kbits per macro for code storage and multiple NVM uses. Automotive Grade 1T-OTP provides many advantages, including small footprints to minimize cost, field-programmability, configurations with word widths up to 128 bits and fast read access to allow executing code from OTP for many applications.