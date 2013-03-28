© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Robert A. Young to leave Tessera

Tessera Technologies, Inc. announced changes to its Board of Directors and the commencement of a search for a new chief executive officer.

Richard S. Hill was appointed Chairman of the Board, effective immediately replacing Robert J. Boehlke, who will remain on the Board until the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders on May 23, 2013. In addition, the Board will immediately begin a search for a new chief executive officer to replace Robert A. Young.



Also effective immediately, three new independent directors will join the Board: John Chenault, John H. F. Miner and Christopher A. Seams.



The Company intends to nominate a slate of six independent directors at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, including the three new directors and existing directors Richard S. Hill, David C. Nagel and Timothy J. Stultz.



“We continue to strengthen the Board, and each of our directors – both current and new – is fully committed to driving stockholder value at the Company,” said Hill. “The three new directors we are nominating for the Board are all accomplished business leaders, and we expect them to provide immediate and substantial benefits to the Company.



“Bob Boehlke and Bob Young have both made significant contributions in their years of service to the Company,” added Mr. Hill. “We would like to thank them for all that they have done for the Company.”