Idea Cellular selects Broadcom platform

Indian telecom operator, Idea Cellular, has chosen Broadcom's BCM21654G for use in its new Idea Ivory Android-based smartphone.

"As the Indian market evolves from 2G to 3G technology, Idea Cellular is committed to proliferating 3G services by providing affordable, yet feature-rich smartphones that meet consumer demand for a satisfying mobile broadband experience," said Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular. "Our partnership with Broadcom will not only provide our users with a better, faster Android device, but also transform the way people communicate."



"With our complete, integrated smartphone platform, Broadcom provides device manufacturers in emerging markets with the technologies necessary to deliver an affordable Android device and capitalize on the smartphone revolution," said Rafael Sotomayor, Broadcom Vice President, Mobile Platform Solutions. "We're thrilled to work with Idea Cellular to enable low-cost smartphones with advanced features that take advantage of the mobile internet and offer a superior Android experience."