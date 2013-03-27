© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

centrotherm wins largest order to date

centrotherm thermal solutions GmbH has won the largest order to date in its company's history with the delivery of production systems to manufacture power semiconductors to Chinese company Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric (TEG).

TEG ordered a total of four horizontal furnaces and one vertical furnace for the thermal treatment of power semiconductors from the technology and process provider based in Swabia, Germany. These semiconductors are utilized in components for the electronic management of high-speed trains and signaling systems, which TEG supplies to its parent company CSR Corporation Limited, one of China's two largest railway companies.