© ingrid prats dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec - Torex distributor for Scandinavia

Technology distributor Avnet Memec, announces that it has expanded its distribution agreement with Torex Semiconductor to include the Nordic countries.

The demand for compact, lightweight, highly precise, low-cost power supply ICs is continuing to grow as the market for broadband communications, where ADSL and optical fiber technologies provide high-speed Internet access, audio-visual equipment, computer peripherals and mobile equipment, escalates.



“Designers are looking for even more advanced ICs to help them meet the demands of the next generation of products for these markets,” said Jan Malmgren, Nordic sales director for Avnet Memec. “Expanding our existing partnership with Torex to the Nordic region enables us to bring innovative new devices to our customers and extend our reach to a large designer community.”



Andy Scott, European distribution sales manager of Torex, stated, “We are pleased to extend our relationship with Avnet Memec. The technical design support provided by the team in the Nordic region will help us to bring advanced analogue and CMOS technologies to a new audience. Torex consistently develops high speed, low noise products offering extremely low current consumption and performance lead characteristics, which easily exceed the levels achieved with traditional bipolar IC technology”.