Plessey sign Alphatec to take on the Chinese market

Plessey Semiconductors and Alphatec, an electronics distributor and provider of advanced complete solutions, have signed a distribution agreement for the Greater China market.

The cooperation will market Plessey's EPIC sensors (Electronic Potential Integrated Circuit) in synergy with Alphatec's system solutions for applications in the fields of e-health, automotive, sports, fitness and smart lighting.



The latter links in with Plessey's high brightness, MAGIC LED technology that offers significant cost reductions as it is based on standard silicon wafers rather than expensive sapphire. Also, by expanding Alphatec's portfolio with Plessey's RF solutions and Power Management products (LDOs) for applications in DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting) and set-top box products, Alphatec will be able to offer more complete solutions that will fulfil customer requirements.



EPIC technology enables the sensor to capture minimal changes of the electric field using a high-precision, non-contact voltmeter within the millivolt region to detect bio-electrical signals (ECG, EMG, EOG, EEG) and changes in electric fields.



"It's great to be a partner of Plessey Semiconductor. With Plessey's innovative and creative products plus Alphatec's rich component/solutions distribution experience in Greater China, we are confident that Plessey and Alphatec will create exceptional value to fulfil customers' needs," said Alex Choi, CEO of Alphatec.



David Owen, Plessey's Global Sales Director, added, "The Chinese market will be a critical one for the design of advanced health care applications that are ideally suited for the Plessey EPIC technology. Added to that the huge growth in LED-based lighting applications in China where Plessey's advanced GaN on Silicon MAGIC LED technology will offer a significant cost saving means we are very pleased to be working with Alphatec, who have a unique position in this region."