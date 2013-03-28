© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Arrow signs Critical Link

Arrow Electronics has signed a global distribution agreement with Critical Link.

Under the agreement, Arrow will distribute Critical Link’s ARM and DSP-based system-on-modules (SoMs) and development kits to customers in North America.



“Arrow is highly regarded throughout the industry for the depth and breadth of products and services they offer,” said Tom Catalino, vice president for Critical Link. “Given their reputation and reach, we are very pleased that Arrow will be carrying our products.”



“Critical Link expands Arrow’s diverse embedded solutions offering and the tool packages to help our customers design and go to market quickly and effectively,” said David West, vice president of supplier marketing for Arrow Electronics. “This collaboration adds to our strength in enabling new technologies and accelerating customer timelines.”