Lattice ups guidance for 1Q/13

Lattice Semiconductorupdated its guidance for the first quarter ending March 30, 2013 to reflect customer demand strength in the communications and consumer market segments.

Revenue for the first quarter 2013 is now expected to increase approximately 6% to 8% on a sequential basis. This compares to prior guidance provided on January 24, 2013 that revenue was expected to decline approximately 2% to 4% on a sequential basis.



Due to the higher expected revenue contribution from the communications and consumer market segments, gross margin percentage is now expected to be at the lower end of the Company's prior guidance of approximately 54% plus or minus 2%.



Total operating expenses are expected to be approximately $35.5 million, including approximately $0.5 million in restructuring charges. This is unchanged from prior guidance.