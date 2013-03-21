© rob hill dreamstime.com

Rohm dissolves subsidiary

ROHM Co., Ltd. resolved to suspend the business of and dissolve its consolidated subsidiary, ROHM Tsukuba Co., Ltd.

ROHM Group has been proceeding restructuring of the production base in the view to improve cost structure in severe business environment. In this situation, ROHM Co., Ltd. resolved to suspend the business of and dissolve ROHM Tsukuba Co., Ltd., which has been manufacturing (front-end) discrete products, for further efficiency of production system. The production of such products as manufactured at the company will be continued at other domestic production sites of ROHM Group.



The measure - ROHM Tsukuba Co., Ltd. currently employs 81 staff (as of February 28, 2013) - is scheduled for completion in June 30, 2013.