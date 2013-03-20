© jultud dreamstime.com

Strong spot price momentum spurs a near 20% growth in 1H’March

Given the replenishment demand for China’s white-box tablet PCs (MID, Mobile Internet Device), from the period of March 1st to March 12th, the 2Gb spot prices climbed from $US 1.05 to $US 1.75, a 66% increase and the strongest growth observed in recent years.