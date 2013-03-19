© vladimir veljanovski dreamstime.com

Sondrel opens office in Israel

Shay Goldlust to head up new Sondrel office in Ra’anana, Israel.

Goldlust, who is well-known and highly-experienced within the EDA community in Israel, having previously worked for Magma, explains that the new office is there to develop and support business in the area. “Israel is characterized by having both a large number of start-up companies and a significant presence of worldwide brands – especially American. There are simply not enough experienced engineers available locally to satisfy demand, that’s why we feel that Sondrel’s services will be especially valued.”