AMD sells and re-leases
AMD has entered into an agreement to sell and lease-back its "Lone Star Campus" in Austin, Texas. Upon closing, net of all fees, the sale is expected to generate approximately $164 million in cash.
The proceeds are expected to be reflected in the company's first quarter 2013 financial statements when reported on Apr. 18, 2013. At closing, AMD will enter into a 12-year lease with an extension option to continue its operations on the campus. The transaction is expected to close on or about Mar. 26, 2013.
The sale of AMD's Austin campus is in keeping with the company's strategy to reduce investments and capital in non-core parts of the business, including real estate. In 1998, the company sold and currently leases-back its headquarters in Sunnyvale, Calif. In 2008, it sold and currently leases-back its major site in Markham, Ontario, Canada. Recently, AMD also began marketing the sale of its Building 3 property located at 5900 East Ben White Boulevard in Austin, Texas. Building 3 is a largely unoccupied property whose operations and employees will be consolidated at other AMD sites.
"As we reset and restructure AMD for long-term success, we are taking a number of steps designed to optimize our business and monetize assets," said Devinder Kumar, chief financial officer of AMD. "The sale of our Austin campus will unlock a significant amount of capital, while the multi-year lease back of our Austin campus reconfirms our long-term commitment to the city that so many AMD employees have called home since 1979."
The company expects to record a special charge of approximately $50 million in the first quarter of 2013 primarily related to the difference between the sale proceeds and the carrying value of the property. AMD employs approximately 1,900 people in Austin.
