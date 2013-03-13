© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Avnet Memec signs distribution deal with Wyless

Avnet Memec announces that it has been appointed as pan-European distributor for Wyless, a supplier of wireless M2M managed services.

The new agreement adds Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) services to Avnet Memec’s wireless solutions.



Commenting on the new agreement, Avnet Memec Technical Marketing Manager, John Jones said, “We are continuing to see steady growth in wireless M2M applications throughout Europe. The combination of the Wyless Porthos™ SIM management platform with their global multi-carrier network infrastructure greatly strengthens our offering to the cellular M2M market and allows us to offer our customers a greater choice for their individual applications.”



“Wyless Inc., M2M technology and services are leading edge and we understand that every application has its own unique requirements and that customers need access to a wide range of highly-specialized services backed up by dedicated support. Partnering with Avnet Memec throughout Europe enables us to deliver on that commitment. Avnet Memec has demonstrated they have technical expertise and relationships to successfully take our innovative portfolio to all European markets,” said, Steve Priestley, managing director, at Wyless EMEA.







Avnet Memec customers looking to deploy M2M solutions will benefit from having access to the Wyless Managed Network and the award winning Porthos™ management platform enabling them to quickly and cost effectively deploy end-to-end wireless services without risk and with reduced time to market.