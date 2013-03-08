© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs MEMSIC

Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with MEMSIC, a provider of MEMS sensor components, inertial systems, and lwireless sensor networks.

“As technology tries to fit more and more functionality into smaller and smaller spaces, MEMS has grown exponentially in utilization,” said Mark Zack, Digi-Key Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product. “By integrating IC and MEMS functionality, MEMSIC offers our customers a unique product to fill a growing need in their designs. We are pleased to partner with MEMSIC.”



"Digi-Key is recognized by design engineers worldwide for its excellent service, and for its access to readily available components they can count on for new designs,” noted John Newton, MEMSIC Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited to be partnering with Digi-Key, and believe this agreement will significantly expand MEMSIC's global reach to design engineers looking for the latest in sensor technology."