© plessey

Plessey teams up with Supreme Components for Asia

Plessey Semiconductors and Supreme Components (SCI) have signed a distribution agreement for the Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam markets.

"We are glad to be associated with a legend in the semiconductor industry, which is well known in the market place for its innovative products in emerging technologies," said Vick Aggarwala, President of Supreme Components, Inc. "SCI, being a leading market creator in the Asian region, is very excited about this great opportunity."



David Owen, Plessey's Global Sales Director, added, "We believe the SE Asia market will be an important one for the design of advanced health care applications that are ideally suited for the Plessey EPIC technology and we are very pleased to be working with Supreme Components who have a unique position in this region."