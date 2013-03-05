© alexan24 dreamstime.com

Plessey and Atlantik team up in Europe

Plessey and Atlantik Elektronik GmbH announces that Atlantik will become the sales representative for the complete range of Plessey products for the European market.

The distribution agreement includes the regions of Central Europe, Scandinavia, Turkey and Eastern Europe.



Atlantik will market Plessey's latest sensor technologies in synergy with Atlantik's Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy solutions for applications in the fields of e-health, automotive, sports and fitness. Atlantik will also enhance its portfolio with Plessey's advanced RF solutions for applications in DVB (Digital Video Broadcasting) and set-top box products.



"Plessey is the ideal partner for us in order to supply our customers with innovative, intelligent solutions in the areas of automotive, healthcare, sports and fitness," said Ottmar Flach, General Manager of Atlantik Elektronik GmbH.



Michael LeGoff, CEO of Plessey, added, "We are very pleased to be working with Atlantik. They have a unique position in key European markets where Plessey has real opportunities to accelerate growth."