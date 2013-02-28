© evertiq

Distribution agreement between InvenSense and Avnet

InvenSense, provider of MotionTracking devices, and Avnet Memec announces the formation of a pan-European value-added distribution agreement.

With the new partnership, Avnet Memec is chartered with sales and value-added support for InvenSense’s MotionTracking devices throughout Europe and Israel.



“Aligning with InvenSense is very exciting as they have industry-leading MEMS sensors, and their 6- and 9-axis MotionTracking devices are particularly compelling and innovative,” said Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec. “Also, their proven products meet the expanding demands of consumer electronics OEMS, as well as industrial and automotive manufacturers. Our agreement with InvenSense is poised to open new and exciting opportunities for both organizations throughout Europe.”



“The demand for InvenSense products is growing throughout the pan-European region,” said Behrooz Abdi, President and CEO of InvenSense. “As Avnet Memec has a worldclass sales and support infrastructure that is intensely focused on customer support and demand creation, it is an ideal partner to increase InvenSense’s footprint in this region.”