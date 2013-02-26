© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | February 26, 2013
Infineon's new XMC1000 Industrial Microcontroller family
Infineon presented samples of its new XMC1000 industrial 32-bit microcontroller family at at the Embedded World Exhibition & Conference 2013.
With XMC1000, Infineon offers a fully-featured 32-bit alternative for hitherto 8-bit users by combining the ARM Cortex-M0 processor core with powerful peripherals, high productivity design tools and costs typical of 8-bit devices based on production using 65nm embedded Flash technology on 300mm wafers. With 32-bit performance, the XMC1000 family addresses sensor and actuator applications, LED lighting, digital power conversion, such as uninterruptible power supplies, and simple motor drives, such as those used in household appliances, pumps, fans and e-bikes.
“Design of the XMC1000 family started with a deep understanding of the system requirements of 8-bit industrial applications. By aligning the product architecture and peripherals towards the requirements of applications typcally addressed by 8-bit MCUs, developers can use XMC1000 devices to design a better product in a cost-effective way and bring it to market faster,” says Dr. Stephan Zizala, Senior Director, Industrial and Multimarket Microcontrollers at Infineon Technologies AG. “XMC1000 creates a decisive incentive for switching architecture from 8 to 32 bit, with its combination of 32-bit performance at 8-bit prices and the user-friendly, free DAVE development environment.”
Development tools for the XMC1000 family comprise the free DAVE development platform of Infineon, boot kits and comprehensive applications kits for LEDs, touch panels and energy efficient motor controls. Numerous development partners also offer compilers, debuggers, software analysis tools and flash programmers, as well as embedded software solutions, training and technical support for the XMC1000 family.
The XMC1000 family includes three series: XMC1100 (Entry series), XMC1200 (Feature series) and XMC1300 (Control series). The three series differ essentially in terms of their memory capacity and peripheral set.
XMC1000 MCUs feature 8KB to 200KB flash memory, high-performance PWM timers, 12-bit A/D converters and programmable serial communication interfaces. Different members of the family offer dedicated peripherals, including a module for touch control and LED displays, a peripheral unit for the dimming and color control of LEDs (Brightness and Color Control Unit, BCCU) and a mathematical coprocessor for motor drive controls. The XMC1000 microcontrollers satisfy the requirements defined by the standard IEC60730 Class B, which is prescribed for the safety of household appliances sold in Europe, and offer, for example, hardware error correction (ECC) and corresponding memory tests. A further unique feature is a flash loader with a 128-bit AES accelerator, which allows a developer’s valuable software IP – particularly important in cost-sensitive applications – to be better protected.
