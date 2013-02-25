© daimy dreamstime.com

LTE data speeds up to 150Mbps

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., presented - what it claims to be - the industry's first 4G LTE Advanced embedded data connectivity platform for mobile computing devices.

The technology, based on Qualcomm Technologies' Gobi chipsets -- the MDM9225 and MDM9625 -- is the first embedded, mobile computing solution to support LTE carrier aggregation and LTE Category 4 with peak data rates of up to 150Mbps.



"Our broad portfolio of Gobi chipsets -- including 3G 42Mbps, 4G LTE and 4G LTE Advanced -- features industry-leading LTE multiband support for seamless connections to the fastest networks worldwide," said Cristiano Amon, executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies and co-president of Qualcomm Mobile Computing. "This latest addition can be easily implemented across enterprise, SMB and consumer industries allowing end users to download and stream rich HD content, access enterprise applications, share large files quickly and connect virtually wherever they are in the world."



Qualcomm Gobi MDM9x25 chipsets began sampling to module vendors last November and will enable commercial device launches in the second half of this calendar year.