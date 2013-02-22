© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com Components | February 22, 2013
Supplemental downlink technology on L-band frequencies
Orange, Ericsson and Qualcomm Incorporated have successfully used L-band frequencies to demonstrate the use of supplemental downlink technology on a mobile network.
The demonstration was carried out on Orange's network in Toulouse, France, on 21 February 2013. The performance and benefits of this technology will be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress, in Barcelona, on Ericsson's stand.
This initiative was achieved in the context of the recent decision from the CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administration) to harmonize use of the L-band (1452-1492 MHz), reserving it specifically for supplemental downlink technology.
The trial system, which uses L-band frequencies for testing, was authorized by the French telecoms regulator, Arcep, in June 2012. The system combines L-band frequencies in the downlink mode with traditional 2.1 GHz frequencies owned by Orange to boost downlink capacity. The trial network uses radio base stations supplied by Ericsson and devices equipped with Qualcomm chipsets.
Supplemental downlink is a new technology that can be used to increase downlink capacity on both 3G and LTE networks. The technology represents a significant step forward in traditional spectrum aggregation systems that are already used for HSPA+ and LTE networks by the 3GPP standardization group. Supplemental downlink is a technological breakthrough as it provides a significantly enhanced technique for using radio spectrum for wireless networks. Supplemental downlink technology can now be used in the L-Band and could also be considered in other frequency bands.
This new technology will allow network operators to manage the ever-increasing demand for data service on wireless networks and provide improved performance for end users.
"After two years of extensive studies, CEPT ECC decided to harmonise the L-band for Supplemental Downlink. I am happy to see the industry materializing rapidly this decision which will generate substantial benefits to European users," said Eric Fournier, chairman of the Electronic Communications Committee.
This initiative was achieved in the context of the recent decision from the CEPT (European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administration) to harmonize use of the L-band (1452-1492 MHz), reserving it specifically for supplemental downlink technology.
The trial system, which uses L-band frequencies for testing, was authorized by the French telecoms regulator, Arcep, in June 2012. The system combines L-band frequencies in the downlink mode with traditional 2.1 GHz frequencies owned by Orange to boost downlink capacity. The trial network uses radio base stations supplied by Ericsson and devices equipped with Qualcomm chipsets.
Supplemental downlink is a new technology that can be used to increase downlink capacity on both 3G and LTE networks. The technology represents a significant step forward in traditional spectrum aggregation systems that are already used for HSPA+ and LTE networks by the 3GPP standardization group. Supplemental downlink is a technological breakthrough as it provides a significantly enhanced technique for using radio spectrum for wireless networks. Supplemental downlink technology can now be used in the L-Band and could also be considered in other frequency bands.
This new technology will allow network operators to manage the ever-increasing demand for data service on wireless networks and provide improved performance for end users.
"After two years of extensive studies, CEPT ECC decided to harmonise the L-band for Supplemental Downlink. I am happy to see the industry materializing rapidly this decision which will generate substantial benefits to European users," said Eric Fournier, chairman of the Electronic Communications Committee.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments