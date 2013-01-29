© heintje joseph lee dreamstime.com

TI expands portfolio of fully integrated SoCs

Texas Instruments markets 60 new fully integrated metering SoCs. The MSP430F677x SoCs are claimed to achieve electricity measurement accuracy that meets or exceeds global regulatory requirements for smart polyphase e-meters including IEC 62053-22 and ANSI C12.20 Class 0.2 standards.

To achieve the highest level of meter accuracy, an enhanced analog front end (AFE) with up to seven 24-bit sigma-delta data converters on the MSP430F677x SoCs provides accuracy across a full 2000:1 input current range throughout -40 degrees C to +85 degrees C.



Combined with up to 512KB Flash and 32KB SRAM memory integrated on-chip, developers can incorporate more sophisticated metering features like dynamic pricing tables for time of use, large buffer for interval data, DLMS/COSEM for meter data formatting, and communication stacks for both wired and wireless protocols.



To protect electric utilities from energy theft and meter manipulation, the MSP430F677x SoCs include several advanced anti-tamper protection features. For example, dedicated pins associated with the on-chip real-time clock (RTC) detect and time-stamp meter tampering so utilities can easily track, reduce and prevent additional meter corruption. In addition, a 128-bit hardware-accelerated Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) module speeds encryption time compared to a traditional software implementation, improving meter security, performance and reducing energy consumption.



Developers can immediately begin evaluating MSP430F677x SoCs with the EVM430-F6779 polyphase e-metering evaluation module for USD $299. Polyphase MSP430F677x (AES) SoCs and MSP430F6779x (non-AES) SoCs start at $6.60 for 1Ku units.