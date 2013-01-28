Maxim with 2Q/2013 revenue of USD 605 million

© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. reported net revenue of $605 million for its second quarter of fiscal 2013 ended December 29, 2012, a 3% decrease from $623 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter.

Fiscal Year 2013 Second Quarter Results

Revenue: $605 million

Gross Margin: 60.0% GAAP (61.5% excluding special expense items)

EPS: $0.26 GAAP ($0.42 excluding special items)

Cash, cash equivalents, and short term investments: $1.03 billion

Fiscal third quarter revenue outlook: $580 million to $610 million

Business Outlook

Revenue: $580 million to $610 million

Gross Margin: 58% to 61% GAAP (60% to 63% excluding special expense items)

Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased that the breadth of our businesses allowed us to achieve revenues near the midpoint of our guidance range despite ongoing uncertainty. We have an attractive product portfolio with design wins for new model launches in the mobility market and we are also well positioned to benefit from a recovery in the industrial and communications markets."The Company's 90 day backlog at the beginning of the third fiscal quarter of 2013 was $353 million. Based on its beginning backlog and expected turns, results for the March 2013 quarter are expected to be: