Two veterans back to AMD

Two senior engineers have found their way back to AMD.

Advanced Micro Devices has reportedly hired Charles Matar - who most recently worked at Qualcomm - as AMD's vice president of System-on-Chip Development, writes Reuters (citing unnamed sources). The other addition to AMD's team is Wayne Meretsky - coming from Apple - to become vice president, software IP development.



Both engineers have previous work experience with AMD.



Another former AMD employee has also 'come home': chip guru Jim Keller, who joined AMD as chief architect in August 2012, came from Apple where he was in charge of designing mobile processors used in the iPad and iPhone.