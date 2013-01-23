Highly Integrated 8-Bit RGB laser driver for Automotive projectors

© photographer dreamstime.com

Maxim is now sampling the MAX3601, a highly integrated, 8-bit RGB laser driver for pico laser projectors in automobiles.

Availability and Pricing

Available in 3mm x 3.5mm, 42-bump WLP and 5 mm x 5 mm, 40-pin TQFN packages.

TQFN package specified over the -40 °C to +105 °C temperature range.

Pricing starts at $3.94 (1000-up, FOB USA, TQFN package).

It is a smaller size, brighter light, and lower cost solution than traditional technology, and it enables sharper, pixel-perfect heads-up displays (HUD) in automobiles.This IC drives three RGB lasers to provide a brighter light without compromising the low power. The high intensity of the lasers project brighter, more vivid images onto the HUD to easily alert the driver while enhancing safety. In addition, its high integration means longer battery life, less heat build-up, and a smaller module size.“The MAX3601 laser driver keeps drivers clean, conscious, and connected,” said Mike Roberts, Executive Business Manager at Maxim Integrated. “Clean as in green, conscious as in safe, and connected as in infotainment. Maxim’s new laser-based technology provides lower power and brighter, more visible alerts for safety and infotainment.”“One of the key trends for automotive displays is higher resolution, “said Richard Robinson, Director of Automotive Analysis at Strategy Analytics. “Sharper imagery in head-up displays is critical for clarity, safety, and driver assistance applications.”