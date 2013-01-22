Top12 foundry ranking for 2012

© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Samsung jumps to #3 in 2012 foundry ranking, has sights set on #2 spot in 2013.

2012 rank 2011 rank Name 1 1 TSMC 2 3 Globalfoundries 3 4 Samsung 4 2 UMC 5 5 SMIC 6 6 Hua Hong Grace* 7 7 TowerJazz 8 8 Vanguard 9 9 Dongbu 10 10 IBM 11 11 Magna Chip 12 12 WIN**

In total, the top12 foundries represented 90% of total foundry sales (IDM and pure-play) in 2012. This share is nine points higher than the 81% figure the top 12 represented in 2009 (before Samsung dramatically ramped up IC foundry production for Apple). With the barriers to entry (e.g., fab costs, access to leading edge technology, etc.) into the foundry business being so high and rising, IC Insights expects this “top 12” marketshare figure to continue to rise in the future.* - Hua Hong NEC and Grace merged in 2012** - GaAs foundry