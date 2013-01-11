© beisea dreamstime.com

Zephyr Photonics launches new business Unit

Zephyr Photonics, has announced the launch of its Semiconductor Fabrication and Foundry Services (SFFS) business unit.

Zephyr Photonics CEO Tom Steding, PhD, stated, "Our Semiconductor Fabrication and Foundry Services business unit was formed to match the growing demands of fabless semiconductor companies and semiconductor companies with our growth, fabrication, testing and production capabilities. Zephyr Photonics currently provides time-critical device development, testing and production services for a number of key industry customers."



Among Zephyr Photonics' resources is its 10,000 square foot cleanroom in its Zephyr Cove facility, which includes a variety of growth, processing, testing, and production equipment. The facility is accredited by DMEA as the only U.S. Trusted optoelectronic foundry and IC supplier; and is ITAR compliant and ISO 9001:2008 certified.



"Zephyr Photonics is excited about this opportunity to play a key fabrication role in the semiconductor industry, enabling our customers' innovation, and improving their time to market by leveraging our experience, in-depth knowledge, process libraries, IP and extensive facilities," said Tim McAllister, Zephyr Photonics' VP of Business Development. "Our customers couldn't have been clearer, voicing their enthusiasm with our flexibility, responsiveness, time to market, and breadth of experience, which helps them to improve their own execution and downstream customer satisfaction. We believe our new business unit will grow to be a very important part of our overall corporate mission, to be a high-performance, specialized and trusted foundry partner."



Zephyr Photonics is a manufacturer of harsh environment, optical interconnect solutions for mission-critical intelligence, defense, aerospace, energy and industrial applications,