© verticalarray dreamstime.com Components | January 10, 2013
SeManTiK investigates latest Chip-Integration Technologies
What are the requirements for electronic identity documents to provide reliable functionality during their long term of validity?
Experts from German printing office “Bundesdruckerei”, the semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG and the Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM have teamed up in the research project "Secure and long-life eID applications for human-technology cooperation (SeManTik)" to find proper anwers. The project partners investigate reliable and new integration technologies as well as realistic models to test and predict the life span of identity documents.
Identity and travel documents are valid for a long period of time and must often withstand harsh conditions of daily usage. Therefore they have to be extremely robust and at the same time secure and reliable.
"Our goal is to develop multifunctional technologies for identity documents that will work without failure during a long period of time. In order to test the reliability of these technologies under realistic conditions we need new standardized testing procedures and simulation models which are investigated within the scope of the research project," explains Joachim Kloeser of Bundesdruckerei and overall project head of the research project.
"SeManTiK" provides us with new approaches to the qualitative evaluation and selection of existing, long-life electronic high security documents. We are now taking a major step toward reaching our common goal of being able to predict the required durability of these documents reliably in the laboratory. In doing so, we extend our competitive edge in Germany," says Peter Stampka, initiator and project manager of "SeManTiK" at Infineon Technologies.
The research project "SeManTiK" is being supported by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF). As an associated partner, the Bundeskriminalamt (German Federal Criminal Police Office) is contributing its expertise in forensic and methodical analysis. Bayer Material Science is contributing its expertise in supporting materials to the research project.
Identity and travel documents are valid for a long period of time and must often withstand harsh conditions of daily usage. Therefore they have to be extremely robust and at the same time secure and reliable.
"Our goal is to develop multifunctional technologies for identity documents that will work without failure during a long period of time. In order to test the reliability of these technologies under realistic conditions we need new standardized testing procedures and simulation models which are investigated within the scope of the research project," explains Joachim Kloeser of Bundesdruckerei and overall project head of the research project.
"SeManTiK" provides us with new approaches to the qualitative evaluation and selection of existing, long-life electronic high security documents. We are now taking a major step toward reaching our common goal of being able to predict the required durability of these documents reliably in the laboratory. In doing so, we extend our competitive edge in Germany," says Peter Stampka, initiator and project manager of "SeManTiK" at Infineon Technologies.
The research project "SeManTiK" is being supported by the German Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF). As an associated partner, the Bundeskriminalamt (German Federal Criminal Police Office) is contributing its expertise in forensic and methodical analysis. Bayer Material Science is contributing its expertise in supporting materials to the research project.
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments