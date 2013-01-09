© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Invensas licenses xFDTM Technology

The new xFD "DIMM-in-a-Package™" memory technology from Invensas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, has been licensed to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

hese Ultrabooks contain SK hynix memory chips packaged with Invensas' xFD "DIMM-in-a-Package" memory technology and were built by unspecified manufacturer of personal computers.



The DIMM-in-a-Package technology replaces Small-Outline-Dual-Inline-Memory-Modules (SODIMMs), traditionally used in notebook computers, with semiconductor package components that are approximately 80% smaller and offer significant cost and performance benefits. The product is designed to support standard Double-Data-Rate (DDR3 and DDR4) DRAM and Mobile DRAM chips, as well as Intel and ARM based processor architectures.



"We are delighted to be demonstrating our xFD ‘DIMM-in-a-Package solution' at CES 2013 in partnership with a leading OEM and its manufacturing partners," said Simon McElrea, president of Invensas. "Our xFD solution provides significant system cost reduction, as well as size, power and performance benefits. The most innovative aspect of the technology is that it is the first solution to enable co-support of commodity DRAM and mobile DRAM, including Intel or ARM integration, within the same memory package. This significantly simplifies the design and BOM complexity for companies planning multiple notebook and tablet launches."