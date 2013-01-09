© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | January 09, 2013
Invensas licenses xFDTM Technology
The new xFD "DIMM-in-a-Package™" memory technology from Invensas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, has been licensed to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM).
hese Ultrabooks contain SK hynix memory chips packaged with Invensas' xFD "DIMM-in-a-Package" memory technology and were built by unspecified manufacturer of personal computers.
The DIMM-in-a-Package technology replaces Small-Outline-Dual-Inline-Memory-Modules (SODIMMs), traditionally used in notebook computers, with semiconductor package components that are approximately 80% smaller and offer significant cost and performance benefits. The product is designed to support standard Double-Data-Rate (DDR3 and DDR4) DRAM and Mobile DRAM chips, as well as Intel and ARM based processor architectures.
"We are delighted to be demonstrating our xFD ‘DIMM-in-a-Package solution' at CES 2013 in partnership with a leading OEM and its manufacturing partners," said Simon McElrea, president of Invensas. "Our xFD solution provides significant system cost reduction, as well as size, power and performance benefits. The most innovative aspect of the technology is that it is the first solution to enable co-support of commodity DRAM and mobile DRAM, including Intel or ARM integration, within the same memory package. This significantly simplifies the design and BOM complexity for companies planning multiple notebook and tablet launches."
The DIMM-in-a-Package technology replaces Small-Outline-Dual-Inline-Memory-Modules (SODIMMs), traditionally used in notebook computers, with semiconductor package components that are approximately 80% smaller and offer significant cost and performance benefits. The product is designed to support standard Double-Data-Rate (DDR3 and DDR4) DRAM and Mobile DRAM chips, as well as Intel and ARM based processor architectures.
"We are delighted to be demonstrating our xFD ‘DIMM-in-a-Package solution' at CES 2013 in partnership with a leading OEM and its manufacturing partners," said Simon McElrea, president of Invensas. "Our xFD solution provides significant system cost reduction, as well as size, power and performance benefits. The most innovative aspect of the technology is that it is the first solution to enable co-support of commodity DRAM and mobile DRAM, including Intel or ARM integration, within the same memory package. This significantly simplifies the design and BOM complexity for companies planning multiple notebook and tablet launches."
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments