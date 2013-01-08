© grzegorz-kula-dreamstime.com Components | January 08, 2013
Qualcomm announces new mobile processors
Qualcomm Incorporated has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is sampling the first products in its latest generation of processors. With the introduction of its newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 and 600 processors.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor targets high-end mobile devices. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor is designed to deliver great performance, rich graphics and enhanced user experience and will deliver up to 40 percent better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor at lower power. The new processor offers system-wide architectural improvements, key component upgrades and expanded connectivity options. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor features a new Krait 300 quad-core CPU with speeds up to 1.9GHz, a new speed enhanced Adreno 320 GPU and support for LPDDR3 memory. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 processor is sampling now and is expected to be available in commercial devices by second quarter 2013.
“With the overwhelming success of our previous Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms, our mobile processors have emerged as the platform of choice for high-end mobile devices,” said Steve Mollenkopf, president and chief operating officer of Qualcomm. “With more than 50 design wins already secured with the first products of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 and 800 processors, we are advancing our vision and setting the standard for excellence in mobile computing.”
- The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors target premium mobile and computing devices. They are designed to expand the possibilities of seamless connected computing and enable brand new mobile experiences while maintaining battery performance:
- The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors will deliver up to 75 percent better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and the move to 28nm High Performance for mobile (HPm) technology node ensures exceptionally low power
- New Krait 400 CPU in quad configuration, with speeds of up to 2.3 GHz per core offers best-in-class performance per watt, so processor performance can hold up to the more demanding processing and communication requirements of premium mobile devices
- Additionally, asynchronous SMP architecture provides dynamic power sensing and control for peak performance per core, while extending battery life without the use of specialized cores
- New Adreno 330 GPU delivers more than 2x performance for compute applications over the current Adreno 320 GPU
- 2x32bit LP-DDR3 at 800MHz with memory bandwidth of 12.8GBps
- New Hexagon DSP V5 delivers floating point support, dynamic multithreading and expanded multimedia instructions for enhanced low power performance
- New IZat location technology combines multiple tracking systems into a single high performance, highly accurate navigation platform for auto and pedestrian applications
- Seamless communications anytime, anywhere: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors offer fully integrated connectivity and a wide variety of communication options.
- Third generation 4G LTE modem with data rates up to 150 Mbps (Category 4), fully integrated in the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors
- 4G LTE Advanced Carrier Aggregation feature to maximize radio frequency bandwidth
- World multimode and multi-band support using wafer level package (WTR1605)
- Integrated newest generation mobile Wi-Fi connectivity, 802.11ac
- Broad connectivity support with integrated USB 3.0, Bluetooth and FM
Breakthrough multimedia experiences: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors also introduce the very latest mobile experiences.
- Capture, playback and display in UltraHD video (with four times 1080p pixel density)
- Dual Image Signal Processors (ISP) for Qualcomm Snapdragon Camera with support for computational camera
- HD multichannel audio with DTS-HD and Dolby Digital Plus for enhanced audio
- Higher display resolutions (up to 2560x2048) and Miracast 1080p HD support
- The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors are currently sampling and expected to be available in commercial devices by mid-year 2013.
