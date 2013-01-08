Qualcomm announces new mobile processors

© grzegorz-kula-dreamstime.com

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., is sampling the first products in its latest generation of processors. With the introduction of its newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 and 600 processors.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors target premium mobile and computing devices. They are designed to expand the possibilities of seamless connected computing and enable brand new mobile experiences while maintaining battery performance:



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors will deliver up to 75 percent better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro processor and the move to 28nm High Performance for mobile (HPm) technology node ensures exceptionally low power



New Krait 400 CPU in quad configuration, with speeds of up to 2.3 GHz per core offers best-in-class performance per watt, so processor performance can hold up to the more demanding processing and communication requirements of premium mobile devices



Additionally, asynchronous SMP architecture provides dynamic power sensing and control for peak performance per core, while extending battery life without the use of specialized cores



New Adreno 330 GPU delivers more than 2x performance for compute applications over the current Adreno 320 GPU



2x32bit LP-DDR3 at 800MHz with memory bandwidth of 12.8GBps



New Hexagon DSP V5 delivers floating point support, dynamic multithreading and expanded multimedia instructions for enhanced low power performance



New IZat location technology combines multiple tracking systems into a single high performance, highly accurate navigation platform for auto and pedestrian applications



Seamless communications anytime, anywhere: Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors offer fully integrated connectivity and a wide variety of communication options.



Third generation 4G LTE modem with data rates up to 150 Mbps (Category 4), fully integrated in the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors



4G LTE Advanced Carrier Aggregation feature to maximize radio frequency bandwidth



World multimode and multi-band support using wafer level package (WTR1605)



Integrated newest generation mobile Wi-Fi connectivity, 802.11ac



Broad connectivity support with integrated USB 3.0, Bluetooth and FM

Breakthrough multimedia experiences: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors also introduce the very latest mobile experiences. Capture, playback and display in UltraHD video (with four times 1080p pixel density)



Dual Image Signal Processors (ISP) for Qualcomm Snapdragon Camera with support for computational camera



HD multichannel audio with DTS-HD and Dolby Digital Plus for enhanced audio



Higher display resolutions (up to 2560x2048) and Miracast 1080p HD support



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processors are currently sampling and expected to be available in commercial devices by mid-year 2013.

