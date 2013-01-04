© Tom Schmucker - dreamstime.com

Rambus: Enforcing chip patents in Micron case a 'no-go'

Rambus was barred by a judge from using 12 of its patents to demand royalties from Micron Technology Inc.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington, Delaware, stated that the patents are unenforceable. It is a sanction against Rambus officials who destroyed documents designed to “gain a litigation advantage” in a patent-infringement lawsuit. Robinson made her ruling after an appeals court sent the case back for her consideration.



The ruling comes after a California judge found in September that Rambus should be sanctioned for destroying documents in a patent case involving SK Hynix Inc.