Farnell element14 re-direction in Poland continues

Farnell element14 continues its drive into the Polish market by announcing that it will now solely deal direct with customers in its supply of electronic components and engineering solutions.

The organisation has recently re-aligned its business in the region for customers to buy direct from local language websites. Customers are able to directly access 500,000 products in local currency prices available on next day delivery.



The development of the new outbound telesales and telemarketing centre in Krakow was the first phase of the re-alignment in October, providing service in 22 European languages to Farnell element14’s new and existing customers across the continent.



Rob Rospędzihowski, Commercial Sales Director, Farnell element14, said: “The strategic re-direction is all part of our plan for customers to buy direct from us in Poland to ensure they benefit from the highest possible service levels. Farnell element14 is working hard to develop a local business in each country in which it operates, through local language websites and ordering currency. The activity affects our operations in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Slovakia.”



The centre works closely with the field sales, customer service support, e-commerce and marketing teams in Farnell element14’s network of offices across Europe.