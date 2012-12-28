© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Digi-Key signs Cicoil

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key signed a global distribution agreement with Cicoil.

“Cicoil is very excited about becoming a supplier and partner with Digi-Key,” said Howard Lind, president and CEO of Cicoil. “Due to Digi-Key’s worldwide reach and exposure, Cicoil’s flexible cables will now be readily available to purchase online, for immediate shipment anywhere in the world. Everyone at Cicoil is very excited about the new partnership, and we look forward to a long, successful future with Digi-Key.”



"The commercial and military aerospace industries are an expanding market, and Cicoil is ideally placed to serve this area of growth," said Tom Busher, vice president, global interconnect, passives, and electromechanical product at Digi-Key. "Cicoil's rugged product provides a unique dimension to our line card and we are pleased to enter into this partnership."