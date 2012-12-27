© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Atmel acquires Ozmo

Atmel has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ozmo, Inc. Atmel expects the transaction to close by year end and to be accretive to Atmel's earnings in 2014.

"This acquisition accelerates Atmel's strategy to provide complete solutions for products that will make possible The Internet of Things," said Steve Laub, Atmel's President and CEO. "As a leader in the Wi-Fi Direct segment, Ozmo's solutions are well positioned in this rapidly growing market. We look forward to supporting Ozmo's existing customers, expanding sales of their Wi-Fi Direct products through Atmel's global sales channel and marketing network, and integrating their IP with existing Atmel microcontrollers to introduce even more compelling products."