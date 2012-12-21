© mablelo dreamstime.com

Micron and Elpida cleared by Japan Fair Trade Commission

Micron Technology, Inc. ("Micron") and Elpida Memory, Inc. ("Elpida") today announced that the Japan Fair Trade Commission has cleared Micron's previously announced acquisition of Elpida.

Clearance under Japan's Act on Prohibition of Private Monopolization and Maintenance of Fair Trade (Act No. 54 of April 14, 1947) satisfies one of the conditions necessary for consummation of the transaction. The transaction has also cleared premerger review in the United States, Czech Republic and Korea.



The closing of the transaction remains subject to other conditions—including approval by Elpida creditors, the Tokyo District Court and regulatory approvals in other countries—and is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar 2013. Elpida's proposed reorganization plan was submitted to the Tokyo District Court on Aug. 21, 2012, and the Tokyo District Court's approved the submission of Elpida's proposed reorganization plan to creditors on October 31, 2012.