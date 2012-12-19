© photodynamx dreamstime.com

Texas Instruments lays off 517 in France

Big cuts at Texas Instruments in France. The majority of staff at the R&D facility in Villeneuve-Loubet will be laid off in the coming months.

In France, the company employs 609 people (547 in Villeneuve-Loubet), French media reports. Of those 517 - mostly engineers - will be laid off. The remaining 30 in Villeneuve-Loubet will complete ongoing projects. The site will eventually be sold, the reports continue.



The facility in Villeneuve-Loubet was primarily dedicated to developing OPAM microprocessors used in smartphones and tablets. In November, chip manufacturer TI announced that it would reduce its worldwide workforce by 1'700.