Wolfson's hi-fi audio for iriver's new digital music player

Wolfson Microelectronics' WM8740 high performance digital to analogue converter (DAC) and its WM8804 S/PDIF audio transceiver ar designed into iriver’s Astell&Kern AK100 Portable Audio System.

Mike Hickey, CEO of Wolfson, said: “The WM8740 typically features in premier hi-fi equipment and home theatre systems, and we are delighted that our high performing DAC has now been integrated into iriver’s Astell&Kern Portable Audio System, alongside our high performance WM8804 S/PDIF audio transceiver, to provide consumers with an outstanding hi-fi audio experience in a small portable device.”



Henry Park, CEO of iriver, said: “We adopted Wolfson’s WM8740 DAC for the Astell&Kern as we recognised its reputation for featuring in some of the world’s best high-end audio equipment. Its high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and low total harmonic distortion (THD), combined with the benefits of Wolfson’s WM8804 audio transceiver, ensures that the Astell&Kern provides the best possible audio clarity that cannot be heard through a standard CD.”