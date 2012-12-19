© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com Components | December 19, 2012
UMC with 55nm SDDI customer product tape-out
United Microelectronics has taped out a customer product utilizing 55nm small display driver IC (SDDI) process technology.
Yau Kae Sheu, senior director of UMC's 12-inch Specialty Technology Development division, said, "This world-leading 55nm SDDI process nicely complements our comprehensive display driver technology portfolio. With our volume production 0.13um and our recently introduced new generation 80nm SDDI technologies, customers now have the flexibility to design into a full range of smartphone resolutions depending on their application, including WVGA, qHD, HD720/WXGA, and now Full-HD, fully covering smartphone display requirements from 3.5-inch to larger than 5-inch."
The 55nm SDDI process features an ultra small SRAM size (0.4um2) and provides an ideal balance of power consumption, performance, and chip size for integration into high-end Full-HD smartphones that demand low power and a slim profile. 55nm SDDI customer products will be manufactured using advanced 300mm wafer technology, with fast manufacturing cycle to fit customer time-to-market needs. The 55nm process leverages UMC's world leading position in SDDI, with over 300 million SDDI chips shipped for today's mainstream smartphones.
The 55nm SDDI process features an ultra small SRAM size (0.4um2) and provides an ideal balance of power consumption, performance, and chip size for integration into high-end Full-HD smartphones that demand low power and a slim profile. 55nm SDDI customer products will be manufactured using advanced 300mm wafer technology, with fast manufacturing cycle to fit customer time-to-market needs. The 55nm process leverages UMC's world leading position in SDDI, with over 300 million SDDI chips shipped for today's mainstream smartphones.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments