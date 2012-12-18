© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com Components | December 18, 2012
Renesas with USB-IF certified USB 3.0 hub controller
Renesas Electronics released its latest Universal Serial Bus 3.0 (USB 3.0) hub controller (part number uPD720210), which has passed USB 3.0 compliance and certification testing by the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF).
“The USB-IF is pleased that Renesas has achieved certification for its USB 3.0 hub controller (uPD720210),” said Jeff Ravencraft, President & COO, USB-IF. “USB certification is a key factor to ensuring interoperability across the growing SuperSpeed USB landscape. Renesas has been a strong supporter of USB device standardization efforts from the beginning of the USB-IF, and its contributions continue to help drive the development and growth of the USB 3.0 ecosystem.”
As a member of the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) since 1996, Renesas Electronics (formerly NEC Electronics) has played a role both in defining USB standards and in developing USB technology. In April 2000, the company (then NEC Electronics) launched the uPD720100 (the world's first USB 2.0-compliant host controller chip), the uPD720110, (the world's first USB 2.0-compliant hub controller chip) and an extensive lineup of other USB devices.
In May 2009, Renesas Electronics (then NEC Electronics) introduced the industry's first USB 3.0 xHCI host controller and, only after four months of its release, the company became the world's first to earn the “Certified SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.0)” certification from the USB-IF, and also started mass production of the uPD720200 host controller. Renesas contributed to the USB-IF certification tests, providing the organization with the host controller products as the platform for other USB 3.0 device certification.
Availability
Samples of Renesas Electronics' USB-IF-certified uPD720210 hub controller are available now, priced at US$3.50 per unit.
