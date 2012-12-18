© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Arrow acquires BU of Waching Company

Arrow Electronics, Inc. has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all of the assets and operations of the wireless and infrastructure business unit of Waching Company Ltd.

Waching is a distributor in China with sales and engineering resources based in Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing. Sales in 2012 are expected to total approximately $33 million.



“With this acquisition, we continue to execute on our strategic priority to pursue opportunities in the more rapidly growing areas of the market, and we are excited to welcome the Waching team to the Arrow family,” said Peter T. Kong, president Arrow global components.