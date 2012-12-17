© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Battle for MIPS

British chip designer Imagination Technologies on Monday agreed to buy MIPS for USD 100 million after it outbid Ceva Inc for a second time.



Imagination and Ceva have been battling to buy the operating business of MIPS since last month.



Starting off, Imagination offered USD 60 million - with both companies seesawing in a bidding war to Imagination now offering USD 100 million.