2013 rings in new RoHS Recast compliance rules
Electronics organisations have to be aware of the new obligations of RoHS legislation, which come into force on 2nd January 2013 for any global companies shipping equipment into Europe.
Premier Farnell advises that the scope of the new legislation, called RoHS Recast 2011/65/EU, now covers items dependent on electric currents or electromagnetic fields to fulfil at least one intended function. For example the legislation now captures gas cookers with an electric clock and petrol lawnmowers with an electric ignition need to comply from July 2019.
The responsibility for ensuring these new items comply and meet the CE obligations can sit with the manufacturer, importer or distributor. Depending on where a company sits in the supply chain there will be obligations around the provision of many new documents, including a technical file and declaration-of-compliance.
Components which do not fall within the scope of RoHS will have to be compliant if used in the manufacture of equipment that is in scope. As with RoHS1 a certificate-of-compliance will be required which demonstrates RoHS compliance.
Member States had 18 months to transpose into national law and the directive becomes effective on 2nd January 2013. Following this, further product categories will be phased in from medical devices and monitoring and control instruments in July 2014. In Vitro Diagnostics in July 2016 and industrial monitoring and control instruments in July 2017. All Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) not captured in categories 1 to 10 will be classed as category 11 from July 2019.
Gary Nevison, Head of Legislation & Compliance at Premier Farnell, said: “One area we are watching keenly is that of semiconductor development kits, the impact of the RoHS Recast 2011/65/EU and, in particular, the implications of the CE mark. Development boards are clearly finished products according to the Blue Guide’s definition, the European Commission’s guidance on how to implement new approach directives, as they are simply plugged in to other equipment to make them work. All Member State enforcement authorities consider them in scope.
“Many manufacturers of development boards make them RoHS compliant but there are several notable exceptions that now need to work on ensuring their products are compliant and, from January, actively provide all the necessary documentation as part of their CE obligations.”
