December 17, 2012
Industry’s smallest Bipolar, Beyond-the-Rails ADCs
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is now shipping the MAX11166 and MAX11167, the industry's smallest bipolar ±5V, 16-bit analog-to-digital converters (ADCs).
Available in a tiny 9mm2 package, the MAX11166 and MAX11167 are the only 12-pin 16-bit bipolar ADCs to integrate an internal reference with buffer, saving cost and at least 88% board space over competing solutions. These highly integrated ADCs feature Beyond-the-Rails) technology, which supports ±5V input signal from a single positive 5V rail.
This technology eliminates the need for negative power supplies and simplifies designs. At 19.5mW, 500 ksps, and 1µA in shutdown mode, the ADCs are applicable for precision measurement data acquisition systems (DASs), industrial/process control, medical instrumentation, and automatic test equipment (ATE).
“Previously, engineers had to measure a true bipolar signal with a good amount of external circuitry,” said Susie Inouye, Research Director at Databeans. “The MAX11166 and MAX11167 family offers a great combination of small size and wide input range, and the internal reference lets engineers simplify their designs.”
The MAX11166 and MAX11167 communicate using an SPI-compatible serial interface at 2.5V, 3V, 3.3V, or 5V logic levels and have sample rates of 500 ksps and 250 ksps, respectively. The serial interface can be used to daisy-chain multiple ADCs for multichannel simultaneous-sampling applications; it also provides a “busy” indicator option for simplified system synchronization and timing. Maxim’s proprietary input-charge-pump architecture allows direct sampling of high-impedance sources, eliminating the need for external analog buffers to drive the ADC inputs in some applications.
“Maxim is the only company to offer an internal reference in a tiny 16-bit bipolar ADC,” said Martin Mason, Executive Director of ADC Business Management at Maxim Integrated. “By integrating the reference and offering bipolar inputs in a tiny part, engineers save the power, space, and cost of doing this externally."
Availability, Temperature, and Pricing
The 18-bit extended resolution versions of these parts are slated for introduction in the first half of 2013.
Availability, Temperature, and Pricing
- Available in a robust 12-pin package (3mm x 3mm TDFN), ±5V input, 250 ksps and 500 ksps options
- Specified over the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range
- Pricing starts at $16.07 (1000-up, FOB USA)
The 18-bit extended resolution versions of these parts are slated for introduction in the first half of 2013.
