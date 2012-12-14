© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Tezzaron Ziptronix Licenses DBI and ZiBond technologies

Ziptronix has signed a licensing agreement with Tezzaron Semiconductor for the use of patents regarding Ziptronix’s direct bonding technologies, ZiBond and DBI.

“There is a direct and robust synergy between our own 3D technology (FaStack) and the Ziptronix technologies,” said Bob Patti, CTO of Tezzaron. “DBI, ZiBond, and FaStack make a formidable team. This agreement greatly enhances our ability to produce advanced 3D memories. It also extends our open platform and broadens the scope of 3D and 2.5D devices that we can assemble for customers. With this suite of powerful technologies, we offer a truly ‘one stop’ solution for both 3D and 2.5D.”



Dan Donabedian, CEO of Ziptronix, said: “We believe that Ziptronix’s patented direct bonding technology enables the industry’s best performance for 3D memory. With our DBI, which contains interconnect at the bond interface, Tezzaron can provide a technologically superior product in the memory market at a lower cost and better performance compared to competitors also attempting 3D integration of advanced memory devices. Tezzaron stands alone today in its adoption of the most advanced interconnection technology and therefore will lead the industry in technology areas only imagined just a few short years ago.”