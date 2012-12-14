© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com Components | December 14, 2012
Tezzaron Ziptronix Licenses DBI and ZiBond technologies
Ziptronix has signed a licensing agreement with Tezzaron Semiconductor for the use of patents regarding Ziptronix’s direct bonding technologies, ZiBond and DBI.
“There is a direct and robust synergy between our own 3D technology (FaStack) and the Ziptronix technologies,” said Bob Patti, CTO of Tezzaron. “DBI, ZiBond, and FaStack make a formidable team. This agreement greatly enhances our ability to produce advanced 3D memories. It also extends our open platform and broadens the scope of 3D and 2.5D devices that we can assemble for customers. With this suite of powerful technologies, we offer a truly ‘one stop’ solution for both 3D and 2.5D.”
Dan Donabedian, CEO of Ziptronix, said: “We believe that Ziptronix’s patented direct bonding technology enables the industry’s best performance for 3D memory. With our DBI, which contains interconnect at the bond interface, Tezzaron can provide a technologically superior product in the memory market at a lower cost and better performance compared to competitors also attempting 3D integration of advanced memory devices. Tezzaron stands alone today in its adoption of the most advanced interconnection technology and therefore will lead the industry in technology areas only imagined just a few short years ago.”
Dan Donabedian, CEO of Ziptronix, said: “We believe that Ziptronix’s patented direct bonding technology enables the industry’s best performance for 3D memory. With our DBI, which contains interconnect at the bond interface, Tezzaron can provide a technologically superior product in the memory market at a lower cost and better performance compared to competitors also attempting 3D integration of advanced memory devices. Tezzaron stands alone today in its adoption of the most advanced interconnection technology and therefore will lead the industry in technology areas only imagined just a few short years ago.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments