© alterfalter dreamstime.com Components | December 12, 2012
Imec and Synopsys expand FinFET collaboration
Imec, the Belgian nanoelectronics research center, and Synopsys, Inc. have expanded their collaboration in the field of Technology Computer Aided Design (TCAD) to next-generation FinFET technology at 10-nm.
The collaboration builds on extensive work done at 14-nm and several other process geometries, and will calibrate Synopsys’ Sentaurus™ TCAD models to support the next-generation FinFET devices. The collaboration will include 3-D modeling of new device architectures and materials that will enable the semiconductor industry to continue to deliver products with higher performance and lower power consumption.
“Our focus is to address semiconductor device and material challenges at 10 nanometers and beyond,” said Aaron Thean, director of the logic program at imec, Inc. “Collaborating with Synopsys, the market and technology leader in TCAD, helps us maximize the impact and reach of our advanced research programs.”
Imec is partnering with IC companies for research in advanced CMOS scaling. Device scaling beyond feature-size reduction requires research on a range of new technologies, including new materials, device architectures, 3-D integration, and photonics.
The collaboration between imec and Synopsys specifically focuses on the development and optimization of new device architectures based on FinFETs and tunnel FETs (TFETs).
“This expanded collaboration with imec enables us to extend Synopsys’ industry- leading TCAD simulation tool for next-generation FinFET device modeling and development,” said Howard Ko, general manager and senior vice president of the silicon engineering group at Synopsys. “Imec is recognized worldwide for its expertise, excellent research facilities and industry focus, and our partnership will help to further advance our TCAD solutions.”
“Our focus is to address semiconductor device and material challenges at 10 nanometers and beyond,” said Aaron Thean, director of the logic program at imec, Inc. “Collaborating with Synopsys, the market and technology leader in TCAD, helps us maximize the impact and reach of our advanced research programs.”
Imec is partnering with IC companies for research in advanced CMOS scaling. Device scaling beyond feature-size reduction requires research on a range of new technologies, including new materials, device architectures, 3-D integration, and photonics.
The collaboration between imec and Synopsys specifically focuses on the development and optimization of new device architectures based on FinFETs and tunnel FETs (TFETs).
“This expanded collaboration with imec enables us to extend Synopsys’ industry- leading TCAD simulation tool for next-generation FinFET device modeling and development,” said Howard Ko, general manager and senior vice president of the silicon engineering group at Synopsys. “Imec is recognized worldwide for its expertise, excellent research facilities and industry focus, and our partnership will help to further advance our TCAD solutions.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments