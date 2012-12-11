© carabiner dreamstime.com

STMicro readies 28nm FD-SOI Technology at Crolles Fab

STMicroelectronics announced another step towards the availability of its 28nm FD-SOI Technology Platform, now open for pre-production from its Crolles (France) 300mm manufacturing facility.

ST’s FD-SOI technology has already been selected by ST-Ericsson for use in its future mobile platforms, which will enable enhanced performance with significantly lower power consumption than conventional technologies.



“ST has a long history in pioneering new solutions in both product and technology. By bringing FD-SOI technology to manufacturing readiness, ST is again positioning itself as an innovator and leader in semiconductor technology development and manufacturing,” said Jean-Marc Chery, Executive Vice President, General Manager Digital Sector, and Chief Technology and Manufacturing Officer of STMicroelectronics.



“Post-processing wafer testing has allowed us to prove the significant performance and power advantages of FD-SOI over conventional technologies, building a cost-effective industrial solution that is available from the 28nm node. Measurements on a multi-core subsystem in an ST-Ericsson NovaThor ModAp platform, with a maximum frequency exceeding 2.5Ghz and delivering 800 MHz at 0.6V, are confirming expectations and demonstrating the great flexibility of the technology and the extended voltage range exploitable through DVFS (Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling),” concluded Chery.