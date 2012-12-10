© baloncici dreamstime.com Components | December 10, 2012
AMD cuts chip orders to Globalfoundries
To better align with today’s PC market dynamics, AMD and Globalfoundries agreed on purchase commitments for 4Q/2012 and established fixed pricing and other terms of the WSA.
This applies to products AMD will purchase from Globalfoundries through Dec. 31, 2013.
"Today's announcement demonstrates that the long-term strategic partnership between AMD and Globalfoundries continues to benefit both companies," said Rory Read, president and chief executive officer, AMD. "Globalfoundries’ performance in meeting our delivery requirements in 2012 was strong and they remain a strategic and important foundry partner moving forward. We are committed to develop and grow our business with Globalfoundries, increasing our engagement across our industry leading APU and graphics roadmaps. The newly amended agreement is another step we are taking to further strengthen our relationship with Globalfoundries as well as AMD's financial foundation."
Separately, as AMD moves to standard 28nm process technology, AMD will reduce future reimbursements to Globalfoundries for certain research and development costs.
As a result of the amendment, AMD expects to return to free cash flow generation in the second half of 2013.
"Today's announcement demonstrates that the long-term strategic partnership between AMD and Globalfoundries continues to benefit both companies," said Rory Read, president and chief executive officer, AMD. "Globalfoundries’ performance in meeting our delivery requirements in 2012 was strong and they remain a strategic and important foundry partner moving forward. We are committed to develop and grow our business with Globalfoundries, increasing our engagement across our industry leading APU and graphics roadmaps. The newly amended agreement is another step we are taking to further strengthen our relationship with Globalfoundries as well as AMD's financial foundation."
- AMD lowered its wafer purchase commitments for the fourth quarter 2012.
- AMD currently estimates that it will purchase wafers from Globalfoundries for approximately $115 million in the fourth quarter 2012 and $1.15 billion in fiscal 2013. AMD has also committed to purchase wafers from Globalfoundries for approximately $250 million during first quarter 2014.
- AMD expects to negotiate the remainder of its 2014 purchase commitments from Globalfoundries in 2013.
- AMD will make a termination payment of $320 million related to the take-or-pay agreement with Globalfoundries associated with the adjusted wafer purchase commitments in fourth quarter 2012.
Separately, as AMD moves to standard 28nm process technology, AMD will reduce future reimbursements to Globalfoundries for certain research and development costs.
As a result of the amendment, AMD expects to return to free cash flow generation in the second half of 2013.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments