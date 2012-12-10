© cumypah dreamstime.com

GEO to acquire Maxim's video processing business

GEO Semiconductor Inc., have announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the digital video processing business from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. The transaction is expected to close prior to December 31, 2012. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through this acquisition, GEO expands its IP portfolio to approximately 100 patents, including a world-class H.264 video compression and audio processing portfolio. This transaction will also provide GEO immediate and greater access to markets such as IP camera, Smart TV, surveillance, tele-presence video communications, and smartphone peripherals. These markets complement GEO’s increasing focus on automotive camera and HUD opportunities. Combining GEO’s proprietary technology with the IP from Maxim will enable single-chip solutions for all of these markets, increasing market share and lowering costs to customers.



GEO’s Chairman and CEO, Paul Russo, commented, “This transaction is transformational for GEO as we are seeing an explosion in camera-based applications in mobile, automotive and industrial applications. Combining our eWarp technology with H.264 compression enables the creation of world-class single-chip (SoC) solutions that reduce the bill of materials and drive massive adoption into these rapidly growing markets.”



Brian Gannon, general manager of Maxim’s digital video processing business commented, “This is a phenomenal combination of IP, products and talent. The combined business will have the impressive collection of video compression technology, streaming audio and video, pioneering ‘eWarp’ geometric correction and Emmy award-winning Realta video processing technology.”