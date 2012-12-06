© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Components | December 06, 2012
Atmel achieve UL certification
Atmel first to achieve UL Certification for QTouch capacitive touch controllers for household Appliances.
Atmel Corporation, a microcontroller and touch technology solutions provider, and UL (Underwriters Laboratories), have announced that Atmel has achieved certification for the UL 60730-1, a standard for automatic electrical controls for household and similar use, for the AT42QT1244/5 and AT42QT1481 capacitive touch controllers.
Atmel is the first company to receive a certification for functional safety for the Class B and C requirements related to control functions for integrated circuits with capacitive touch capabilities for button, slider and wheel functionality. These controllers are optimized for household appliances such as stovetops, microwave ovens, coffee makers, and washers and dryers.
The UL 60730-1 certification applies to the electrical and functional safety of automatic electrical controls for all applications including household equipment, from simple individual controls to those with multiple functions, touch enabled or not. Since UL 60730-1 and associated part 2 standards are harmonized to their IEC equivalents, certification for these standards will allow OEMs to achieve the appropriate certification for their products and facilitate global market access.
The AT42QT1244/5 and AT42QT1481 UL-certified capacitive touch controllers have also achieved Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) certification to help OEMs achieve International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and European Standards (EN) certifications for household appliances.
"UL is committed to meeting the business needs of all component manufacturers in the safety supply chain for safety critical systems and sub-systems. This certification gives OEMs the confidence that an ATQT1244/5 or ATQT1481 capacitive touch controller meets the functional safety requirements corresponding to Class B or C control functions," said Kevin Connelly, functional safety business development manager for UL LLC. "More simply put, when designing a safety-related control in an application that requires UL60730-1 compliance, the fact that UL has already determined compliance for these controls will greatly reduce design time and effort in every downstream link in the supply chain."
About UL
UL is a global safety science company. Employing nearly 9,000 professionals in 46 countries, UL is evolving the future of safety with five distinct business units - Product Safety, Environment, Life & Health, Verification and Knowledge Services - to meet the expanding needs of customers and the global public. For more information on UL's family of companies and network of 95 laboratories, testing and certification facilities, go to UL.com.
