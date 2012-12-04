© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Beneq acquires EL business from Planar

On November 30th 2012, Beneq announced the acquisition of the Finnish-based electroluminescence (EL) business from US Planar Systems, Inc.

The name of the new business unit, Lumineq, stands for Beneq’s strong commitment to thin film electroluminescence (TFEL) technology and the industrial production of other ALD (atomic layer deposition) enabled products. These products will be offered in addition to Beneq’s existing product portfolio.



“The acquisition of this business from Planar is a natural next step in Beneq’s strategy of taking ALD into industrial production, and allows us to expand our own corporate portfolio in world-leading ALD technology and related products,” says Sampo Ahonen, CEO of Beneq Oy. The acquisition also means Beneq has obtained the world’s largest ALD-dedicated production facility, and its coating capacity.



Beneq, which primarily concentrates on thin film equipment manufacturing, will now be able to develop new offerings based on production-scale coating services and other customization services. Beneq is committed to the long-term development of the Lumineq family of products, and aims to expand into new areas of applications as deemed commercially viable.



“This is an opportunity to build Lumineq into its own niche product brand under the Beneq corporate umbrella, which will bring stronger continuity and growth to the business,” Ahonen says.



Likewise, Beneq guarantees existing Lumineq customers the continuity, strength and financial backing necessary to ensure uninterrupted product deliveries and services.